Chine-Collé artist videos are now online!

We are happy to announce the artist videos from The Laminated Print: Origins + Process of Chine Collé are online! The exhibit at the John Young Museum of Art officially closed on December 9th, but we hope these videos and chine collé demos will become educational tools for artist communities and contribute to the growing interest in the chine-collé process. With special thanks to the artists and co-curators who brought this exhibition to life Charles Cohan, Duncan Dempster, Deborah Nehmad, Yoshimi Teh, Gary Liu and Hiroko Sakurai.
Chine-collé demonstrations:
Demonstration by Yoshimi Teh coming soon!